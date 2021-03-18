Hundreds flock to downtown Toledo for the return of St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Partiers say it's a holiday they've been waiting for since last year when the pandemic cancelled events shortly before the celebrations began.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pandemic didn't stop St. Patrick's Day celebrations this year, after 2020 was put on pause.

In downtown Toledo, everyone was decked out in green and ready for a good time.

"We're having such a wonderful time. I might be old, but I'm not dead," said Margaret Geldine, who was out with her family making the rounds at several bars.

People were out in full force, celebrating the holiday they say they look forward to the most.

"We love St. Paddy's Day," said Chelsea Muller, who was out with her friends.

"It's her birthday. My birthday was two days ago, so we're celebrating today," said Lindsey Woodward.

"I spent my 21st in quarantine so this is my 22nd birthday and I wanted to have fun," added Sydney Erwin.

The scene is a lot different from last year when the pandemic canceled St. Patrick's Day parties and the streets and bars were left empty.

But this time around, downtown has a different tone.

Bars are open and some people seem to be enjoying it more than in past years.

"It's kinda nice though to be sitting at a table and not to be so crowded at the bar," said one woman celebrating at The Blarney Irish Pub.

"We have to stay in our seats which is a little different than the past years. But it's still just as fun. Everyone's staying safe," said Muller.

"We can't stand, like when we dance, but it's still fun. It's still a good time," said Woodward.

It's a time when people are recognizing their luck for making it through such a difficult year.

"I had the virus before. But I already had my shot, so I'm out enjoying life," said Geldine, who is in her 70s.

"That's all you can do, you gotta be with your family. You gotta take care of things but you gotta be together," added one of Geldine's family members.

"We have not been out for two years. This is just crazy," said one woman celebrating downtown.

For the partiers, it's a St. Paddy's celebration they don't want to end.

"Whatever, everybody will take me home. I have got a driver," said Geldine.

"Til we can't walk anymore. But we have a designated driver," added Geldine's family member.