Humans of 17-year-old Maumee deaf dog desperately looking for her

MAUMEE, Ohio — The humans of a senior dog, who is deaf, are desperately looking for her after she went missing Friday morning in the Maumee area.

Seventeen-year-old Layla is missing from the 200 block of W. Dudley Street in Maumee. The family says the dog needs to take her medications.

Layla is described as super friendly by her adopted family, but won't come when called because of her hearing impairment. She is a white and black lab who was wearing a harness when she went missing, although she didn't have a collar and isn't microchipped.

The owners, Adrienne and David Carder Baumbarger, say multiple people in the community have helped her look for Layla, especially after they contacted multiple local authorities, shelters and veterinarian's offices.

Adrienne said the group did a very thorough search of the entire uptown Maumee area as well as Side Cut Metropark, Ford Park, Fort Meigs Historic Site and both cemeteries in the area with no luck.

At this point, Adrienne says she believes someone has Layla in their care and is asking Maumee residents to check their garages as the dog might have gotten locked in accidentally.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Adrienne at 419-932-0240.

The family offering a reward for Layla's return.