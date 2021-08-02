Humane Ohio will be closed through Feb. 14

If you had been scheduled for an appointment this week, the staff will be reaching out to you to reschedule once they are back in the clinic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The majority of Humane Ohio's staff currently quarantining due to possible exposure to COVID-19. In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, the shelter will be closed through Sunday, Feb. 14.

The CDC considers only those who have had close contact (spent 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person who has COVID-19) to be at risk and in need of quarantine.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is a member of the medical staff. Due to the nature of the clinic's work, the medical staff works in very close proximity to each other.

The medical staff does not, however, have much interaction with the public at our clinic. We have no reason to believe recent visitors to our clinic need to be overly concerned or to quarantine due to any contact they had at the clinic.

If you had been scheduled for an appointment this week, the staff will be reaching out to you to reschedule once they are back in the clinic.

The clinic issued an apology for the inconvenience and thanked the public for understanding.