Humane Ohio wants your dog or cat to be the subject of 18' tall mural on their new building

TOLEDO, Ohio — Your pet has the chance to be the next superstar of Toledo, with his or her very own mural, and it’s all for a great cause.

In what is sure to be an extremely popular competition, Humane Ohio is looking for two furry models to be the subjects of a mural on the group's new building in west Toledo.

For a $25 donation you can submit a photo of your cat or dog to be entered in the friendly competition.

Once all the photos are submitted, people will vote, at a cost of $1 a vote, on which animal’s mug should adorn the approximately 74’ by 18’ wall.

Even if your pet isn’t the winner, you can feel good that your donation went to a great cause.

“Every dollar that comes in is going to go to covering the cost of this project and everything else goes right back into Humane Ohio,” said Laura Simmons-Wark with Humane Ohio. “We’re a high volume spay-neuter clinic. We’ve got a cat adoption program. It just really gives back to our animal community.”

According to Simmons-Wark over 30 artists were interested in doing the mural with artist Megan Cannon eventually being chosen.

The competition starts Sunday at 9 a.m. on Humane Ohio's Facebook page.

Submissions will be open for one week, followed by a 10-day voting period before one dog and one cat are named the winners.