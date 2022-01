The shelters are available in different sizes and are priced between $5 - $20.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Humane Ohio is selling cat shelters to help keep those outdoor kitties warm.

The aim is to provide a way for community cats to escape the cold as cooler temperatures move in.

The shelters are made out of styrofoam and are available in a variety of different sizes. They are priced between $5 - $20.

You can pick them up at Humane Ohio at 2948 W. Alexis Rd. Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the Humane Ohio website.

