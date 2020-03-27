How's everyone doing? The 'rona couldn't stop us from seeing our ... friends at WTOL NEWS 11 this Purrsday morning! Adoptable Bella got to show everyone how sweet she is via Skype. She's a spry and sassy senior gal who will carry on a full conversation (no joke) with you, and is quite opinionated.
