TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for someone - or something - to cuddle up with during this social distancing period, Humane Ohio has just what you need!

The clinic is currently closed to in-person adoptions and spay and neuter surgeries, but there are a number of cats and kittens in foster care homes that are ready to be adopted right now.

Humane Ohio How's everyone doing? The 'rona couldn't stop us from seeing our ... friends at WTOL NEWS 11 this Purrsday morning! Adoptable Bella got to show everyone how sweet she is via Skype. She's a spry and sassy senior gal who will carry on a full conversation (no joke) with you, and is quite opinionated.

To see all the adoptable cats and find out how to fill out an adoption application, visit Humane Ohio's website.