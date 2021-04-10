Watch live: Ohio task force announces 161 arrests from human trafficking operation

The operation was conducted last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State officials will announce details of a statewide human trafficking operation during a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

We are streaming the press conference live at the top of this story. You can also watch on our Facebook or YouTube pages.

“Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will join federal, state and local law enforcement officers and social service partners to announce the results of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation that occurred in Ohio last week,” according to a press release.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will be joined by law enforcement officials from Summit, Portage, Montgomery and Franklin counties.

“This is happening all over Ohio," Yost said. "Poor neighborhoods. Rich neighborhoods. Educated. Uneducated. Black. White. It doesn’t matter. It happens everywhere. That’s why this fight is so important. I will not rest until no one in Ohio buys or sells human beings."

MORE HEADLINES: