Human Trafficking: How social media, mental health, and COVID-19 impact victims and survivors

Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition holds an event focusing on how a growing digital world has created new challenges in stopping Human Trafficking.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In honor of human trafficking awareness day, the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will be hosting Human Trafficking Awareness Conversations + COVID-19.

The LCHTC provides awareness and prevention education to thousands of people every year. The organization networks the region’s service providers and concerned citizens to better support and aid human trafficking victims and survivors.

The free virtual event will be Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., registration is required to attend the Zoom event.

Speakers will discuss different aspects of human trafficking including mental health and the impacts of social media on survivors during the pandemic.

Connection to the world through electronics, whether it be working remotely for a job or using social media, is a huge part of our culture. Knowing this, traffickers use social media to find or manipulate victims into meeting with them.

Join the discussion by attending the Tuesday morning event.