Hull Prairie Intermediate School cancels in-person learning for Nov. 13 due to lack of substitute teachers

HPI students will not report to school and will learn remotely on Nov. 13. The school is unable to operate in person due to lack of substitutes to fill vacancies.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Hull Prairie Intermediate School will be learning remotely, with in-person instruction canceled, on Friday, Nov. 13.

According to communication to families sent just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday by Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler, HPI students will not report in-person to school and instead should log in to Schoology for Friday's classes. Teachers will have materials ready for students after 10:30 a.m.

Hosler says that as of Thursday night, 10 classroom and monitor positions are without substitutes and still more are vacant that do not require substitutes.

"The school has no way to operate with so many classroom vacancies," writes Hosler.

The excessive spread of COVID-19 in our area is a factor. In the past week at HPI, according to Hosler, 122 students were required to quarantine.

HPI is expected to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17.