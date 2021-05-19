Huge fire engulfs north Toledo home

A neighbor says a family lived in the home, but they were seen moving furniture out of the home yesterday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews spent late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning fighting a huge house fire in north Toledo.

The fire happened on Stickney Ave. and Ashwood just before midnight.

Fire crews found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the scene, and the roof to the front porch had already collapsed. The fire immediately became a defensive battle.

Neighbors say a family did live in the home, but were seen moving furniture out of the home yesterday. No one is believed to have been inside when the fire started.

The house is a complete loss. Demolition crews will head out to the scene to tear down the remains.