Hull Prairie Intermediate, Perrysburg Junior High students start Thanksgiving Remote Learning Plan immediately

The shift to the remote learning plan comes three days early for HPI and PJHS students. Staffing shortages and quarantines were cited for the early change.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two schools in Perrysburg will move to remote learning earlier than planned.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, students at Hull Prairie Intermediate and Perrysburg Junior High will shift to the Thanksgiving Remote Learning Plan, three days ahead of schedule.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Tom Hosler explained that a shortage of staff due to the pandemic and a high number of students out on quarantine caused the early shift to remote learning.

Students will not report in-person at HPI and PJHS and instead will log in for online learning, with teachers available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each school day.

All other Perrysburg schools will remain open for face-to-face instruction as scheduled, but Hosler cautions the district is closely monitoring all buildings in case changes may need to take place.

All students will learn remotely the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

Students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Dec. 8 with Perrysburg Junior High School students on an alternating days hybrid plan to finish the semester.