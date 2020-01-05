A lot of people out there have heard the symptoms of COVID-19 and think they may have already had it previously.

If you remember a time when you were sicker than usual and think you may have had the virus, there's a way to find out for sure.

The COVID-19 antibody test is a blood test that checks for antibodies in your immune system that would develop if you have been exposed to the virus and your body made an immune response.

The testing is made available by Wisp, a website that allows you to consult with licensed physicians in the United States without leaving your home.

This test is different than the nasal swab because it only checks to see if you have already had the virus, not if the virus is present in your body now.

The test can let you know if you have developed an immunity to COVID-19 and is helpful for society to know who in the population has already been infected and may not get the virus again.

This does not necessarily mean you are totally immune to the virus; Wisp says it just means you were exposed and your body has made antibodies, which are though to be protective against future infection.

Wisp says the testing is 100% sensitive and 99% specific, meaning if you test positive for having the antibodies it is extremely likely that you do.

There is not enough information yet known about COVID-19, so re-infection or loss of immunity could be a possibility.

In order to be tested, you have to have had prior symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, runny nose, congestion, fever) and you must be symptom-free for at least ten days.

If found that you have had the virus, you are still advised to practice social distancing as you could still potentially spread the virus through your hands or clothes even if you are immune internally.

Wisp says its licensed doctors will schedule you a test at a Quest Diagnostics or LabCorp lab of your choice. Results of the test will available online privately within 48 hours.

The website says most medical insurances are covering the cost with a $0 copay. If you don't have insurance, Quest may charge you up to $119 for the test.