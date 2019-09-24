TOLEDO, Ohio — There are currently over 150,000 job openings in the state of Ohio, which means there is no lack of employment opportunities.

Although there are job openings in multiple sectors, the biggest need for employment in northwest Ohio is in manufacturing, according to the Director of Workforce Development at Ohio Means Jobs, Tonia Saunders.

Ohio Means Jobs says there are multiple ways for improving your chances of landing a job.

First, you should be active in your job search by attending job fairs and seeking where stores are hiring. Second, always have a resume up to date. Third, if you need a job, be open to any position.

"If you're currently unemployed, a seasonal role is a good starting place. One of the things employers are going to be looking at is if someone is motivated. And the fact that even if you're just working a seasonal job, you're showing some motivation," Saunders said.

Saunders said anytime a person is working in any position, they're acquiring new skills and that's never a negative thing.

Ohio Means Jobs is one place where people can get help on resumes, job searches, and interview tips. You can find more information on the services they offer here.

