How will COVID-19 along with colder months impact school learning plans?

Colder months are beginning to approach. Health department leaders explain how the coronavirus could play a role in making changes to learning plans in schools.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says right now, schools in our area are doing a good job with COVID-19 cases.

Looking ahead to the new year, districts' plans for in-person learning will likely stay the same.

"I think the plans we have right now will be carrying into January for the most part. Unless something does drastically change," Zgodzinski said.



He says he has weekly contact with area superintendents. They talk about their plans and what the virus looks like in their district.

Week-by-week is the approach he says many superintendents are taking before making changes to learning.

But, with Lucas County upgrading to red level, school districts could change course.

"They can really pivot pretty quick with different scenarios that are put in front of them from the plans themselves," the health commissioner said.

Currently, the majority of schools have not made any changes.

The health commissioner says it's up to the districts to make the decision that best fits their situation and the COVID-19 cases in their area.

