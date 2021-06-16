How virtual patient care appointments could save you money

Video chatting with a doctor can prevent patients or parents of patients from making an unnecessary trip to the doctor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While medical facilities are open for all patients, Dr. Richard Phiney with the Toledo Clinic is one of many doctors still meeting with patients over video chat.

The telemedicine service has been around for years, but it was a big tool throughout the past year.

"When the pandemic was just getting started, particularly when it was at it's peak, it was a very useful tool to try to increase access to care, increase ease of access for patients to see their providers," Dr. Phiney said.

Patients from far away or who have mobility problems can easily access care through this system. Additionally, video chatting with a doctor can prevent patients or parents of patients from making an unnecessary trip to the doctor and ending up paying for what could have been done online.

"It does reduce cost to the healthcare system, which is important," Dr. Phiney said.

Dr. Phiney says as an oncologist, many of his checkup appointments are reviewing symptoms and checking lab results, most of which do not need in-person care.

But should a problem occur, there is always that option.

"Some of these things can be handled very easily and very well just in the context of telemedicine, but there's always going to be a need for in-office appointments, there's always going to be a need for face-to-face physical examination," Dr. Phiney said.