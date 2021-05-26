The winner will be revealed at 7:29 p.m. tonight on Channel 3.

OHIO, USA — Ohio will announce its first $1 million winner at 7:29 p.m. tonight in Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery, a unique incentive from Governor DeWine to encourage more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the $1 million drawing, one vaccinated resident between the ages of 12 and 17 will win a four-year college scholarship to a state college or university, including room, board and tuition.

The drawings can be viewed LIVE on Channel 3 or here on WKYC.com. The selections will also be streamed on the WKYC Studios Facebook and YouTube Pages or you can watch on the WKYC app.

The announcement comes two days after state officials pulled the first winner's name Monday afternoon from a pool of 2,758,490 entries. The reason the drawing isn't held live is so state officials have time to verify the winner's information -- including proof of vaccination.

The next four winners will be announced on the following dates:

June 2

June 9

June 16

June 23

Here's how the drawing works: Each person who enters is assigned a unique number. A computer then randomly picks one of those numbers as the winner, according to Pat McDonald, who is the Ohio Lottery's director.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that 2,758,490 of the 5.17 million Ohioans who have begun the process of receiving the vaccine have opted into the lottery for this week's drawing. That means the odds of winning are relatively much better than the Mega Millions lottery, which carries winning odds of 1-in-302-million.