Here are some things to keep in mind before warming up your vehicle this winter

Ohioans are legally required to stay in their car as it’s warming up, but how long should you do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the temperature drops, it's common to wait a bit for a vehicle’s engine and heater to warm up before leaving for work.

The colder it gets, people may find themselves sitting in their car a few minutes longer before backing out of their driveway.

How long should you wait in your vehicle though, if at all? There are different schools of thought, depending on who you ask.

Some say to pull out right away because the car just will warm up with the vehicle as you drive to your destination. Others think you should sit for a few minutes with the engine on waiting for everything to heat up.

Chris Cozad, the owner of Alternative Auto Care in Columbus said, “It doesn't hurt to warm up your car — it's good for it. It warms up the oil and the fluids in the car so that they flow more smoothly and lubricate more quickly."

Cozad said people only have to wait a minute or two as they are putting their seat belt on, turning on the radio and prepping to leave.

People who drive larger trucks or SUVs should wait an additional minute or two.

"Just jump in the car, start it and go is actually harder on the car,” Cozad said.

But no matter what make or model, Ohioans are legally required to stay in their vehicle if it's warming up.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Phillip Rutherford said, “You cannot leave your vehicle unattended in a public parking lot while the keys are in the ignition and it's running. There's no law against this on private property."

In bigger cities like Columbus, Rutherford said there can be more than just legal implications to worry about if you leave your car running by itself.

"It does provide a better opportunity for a thief to come along and take your vehicle, and we do see reports of that,” he said.