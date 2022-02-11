How to take care of leaves without hurting the environment

The sweet spot for raked leaves is right between the curb and the sidewalk. If leaves go into a storm drain, they could feed into Lake Erie algae blooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — When raking leaves to the curb, they don't go beyond the concrete. The sweet spot is right between the curb and the sidewalk.

Matt McFadden, the stormwater coordinator for the Lucas County Engineer’s Office said leaves in the road present a roadway hazard and start to collect the foliage down into drainage systems.

Although it is a storm drain, the city of Perrysburg's Stormwater Coordinator, Lauren Rush, said leaves can lead to summertime algae blooms on Lake Erie.

“Unfortunately, the cause of [algae blooms] are nutrients, mainly nitrogen and phosphorus," Rush said. "Nitrogen and phosphorus can both be found from decomposing organisms. Leaves are no different. Leaves, as soon as they fall off of the tree, as they touch water, will start to break down and the more it breaks down the more it will make those nutrients."

The concept is similar to making a cup of tea. Leaves from trees work the same as dried loose leaves steeping in hot water. But, the water does not have to be hot. When leaves sit in the water, they create a dark, rich, brown-colored water that carries nutrients for algae blooms to thrive on.

That not-so-delicious cup of tea brews in the storm drains, where there are no filters. The storm drains lead to the nearest ditch, stream or other outlet, and eventually into the Maumee River or straight to Lake Erie.

To conserve and improve the health of Lake Erie, the best thing to do with leaves, aside from a community pick-up, is to mow them up for free lawn fertilizer. Rush said organisms like leaves that can grow grass can also grow algae.

“They're free," she said. "You can collect them in your own yard because city crews, when they collect the leaves, they take them to composting facilities" to be turned into compost.