ROSSFORD, Ohio — Campfires, s'mores, changing leaves. As we head into fall months, you may already be looking ahead to fall camping trips for you and your family.

Whether you're planning the next big outing for your family, helping your boy or girl scout, or a first-time camper, local experts say camping isn't rocket science.

With a little preparation, you can have a fun, safe, and affordable outdoor excursion.

Mark Kinsey, a camping guide at Bass Pro Shops, suggests planning ahead. Whether you're a first-time camper or pro, get started by taking inventory of what you have and making a list of what you don't.

Some products are worth the investment, while you can save with others.

"Tents are really something you're gonna want to splurge on because it's your only defense against the elements outside. You don't have the comfort of your own home," Kinsey said.

Choosing the right type of tent comes down to knowing your needs. Make a list of features you need and take that with you when you go shopping.

Yet when it comes to sleeping bags, Kinsey recommends you save on the bag itself and invest in accessories. Start with a 20 degree-proof sleeping bag -- roughly $70. It's a good baseline temperature that works throughout most seasons. Kinsey suggests you buy a fleece liner for roughly $20 to line your bag in colder months.

If you're looking at mummy bags versus square sleeping bags, Kinsey believes that's a matter of personal preference. He points out you can zip square sleeping bags together for one bigger bag, while mummy bags usually work for just one person. "Just make sure you get the right length and width," he said.

If recent cases of West Nile virus and EEE virus in Michigan are causing you to rethink your camping endeavors, Kinsey points out there's a lot you can do to keep yourself safe.

Start off by investing in some insect repellent. While most recommend products with Deet and picaridin, Kinsey suggests avoiding sprays with 100 percent Deet. "The chemical is bad for the environment. Consider products with 40 percent Deet or natural active ingredients like oil of lemon eucalyptus," Kinsey said.

If you're looking to have a little fun fighting the bugs (and perhaps release some aggression at the same time), you can buy a Bug-A-Nator or Bug-A-Salt. The $12.99 Bug-A-Nator zaps bugs with a satisfying pop and sizzle. Its tennis racket shape makes it easy to nab buzzing pests. The Bug-A-Salt is a little pricier at $49.99. This bug gun sprays salt into the wings of insects, injuring their ability to fly.

When it comes to ticks, you can buy a tick key to safely remove the entire tick from under your skin. This tool comes in handy to get that tick head out, lowering your risk of Lyme disease, Kinsey said. Bass Pro Shops sells them for $5.99.

For Kinsey, a clean campsite helps prevent bugs. "[Take] a bottle of diluted bleach water. Spray your picnic table down and the ground around it," Kinsey said. "The bugs aren't going to want to be around because they won't have the smells."

Kinsey points out that different kinds of bacteria attract mosquitoes and other pests.

At the end of the day, camping is about enjoying time with family and friends and having fun. "Enjoy the outdoors. If you forget something, don't stress," Kinsey said.

MORE FROM WTOL:

First human West Nile death confirmed in Lucas County

West Nile Virus confirmed in 2 Ohio horses