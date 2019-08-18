It's always smart to be prepared when severe weather strikes. In addition to having the right supplies, that also means you should be prepared with knowledge on how to keep your family safe.

Consumers Energy has two major tips to keep in mind when waiting out severe weather:

BE AWARE OF DOWNED ELECTRIC LINES

If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1, Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 if you are in Michigan or FirstEnergy at 1-888-544-4877 if you are an Ohio resident.

MAKE SURE YOU ARE USING YOUR GENERATOR SAFELY

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Michigan residents can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map online for updates and restoration times. Ohioans can find the same information on the FirstEnergy website here.

