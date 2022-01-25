How to prepare children for kindergarten

Many local school districts have opened kindergarten registration for the fall. Now's the time to make sure your kids are ready for school,

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have a child who is 4 or 5 years old, now is the time to start thinking about kindergarten.

Some local school districts have already opened registration, with others to do the same soon.

Perrysburg mother Jessica Reddick's son Matthew will head to kindergarten in August. It's always hard for parents to watch their kids grow up, but this mother of five has been through this a couple times already.

The now stay-at-home mom was previously a kindergarten teacher, so she knows a thing or two about getting her kids ready for their careers in education.

Matthew is practicing his letters, numbers and writing his name. It's not just the technical skills he's working on.

"As a kindergarten teacher, one of the best things a child can have coming into the kindergarten year is just some life and social skills and being able to cope through the kindergarten day," Reddick said.

Reddick says the best way for children to learn is through play. So get down on the floor and engage with them, modeling some life and social skills like following multi-step directions, problem solving and listening without interrupting.

"Being able to be kind to other people [is important]," she said. "Work on turn taking, winning and losing games respectfully and graciously because things don't always go your way."

In addition to reading to your kids regularly, education experts suggest working with them on cutting with scissors and using a glue stick.

Also, work on tasks to help them become more independent, like getting dressed.

"Matching socks is a chore in my home," said Ann Newton with Toledo Public Schools. "So even having the students match socks ... those simple skills are things that they are developing. So anything around the house that you're doing, if you can engage your children, cleaning up the kitchen ... simple tasks."

While learning to fly might be a little bittersweet for parents, Reddick says your kids will love kindergarten and they'll be in good hands.

"Your child is going to kindergarten and they're going to be showing those signs of independence that you've hoped for them all along," she said. "So kindergarten is such a huge time for growth."

Jessica says after a full day of school you can expect meltdowns, but they will adjust quickly.

Most local school districts will open registration over the next couple of months. Because of the pandemic, things are a little different this year.

Toledo Public Schools will have an open house in the spring, but it's not clear yet if that will be in person or virtual.

Perrysburg Schools would normally host in-person assessments in the spring, but instead will schedule meetings with teachers just before school starts.