What will this school year look like? | How to manage the stress of uncertainty

Parents are bracing for changes as the delta variant spreads. Here's some advice from an expert.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marked the first day back to class for many students within Toledo Public Schools, but uncertainty looms as the delta variant sparks surges of COVID-19.

Parents are crossing their fingers that this year will be more straightforward than the last.

"He's very excited to be back in person and with his friends," Stephanie Mowray said of her son, who just started 5th grade.

Mowray's hope is that her son will stay in the classroom this year, and not switch back to remote learning.

"That was really difficult for my son," she said.

As the delta variant grips the region, parents are bracing themselves for any changes that could come.

"The online schooling was a little difficult. We kinda made it work, but (we're) ready to take on whatever comes our way," mother of three Melissa Basiger said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Kelly said that's the challenge: balancing cheer vs. fear.

"I think it's a perfect opportunity right now to really think about how we want to take charge of this back-to-school season," she said.

Kelly explained that we simply don't know what's going to happen in the coming months, so parents should take stock of what they learned last school year.

"Identify what worked, what didn't; and even though a lot of schools are back in person these days, we definitely need to have a plan for if you're going to have to go back to all virtual," she said.

As with any school year, to minimize mental strife in your household, Kelly recommends getting into a routine. Get back to setting sleep schedules and boundaries with electronics, especially before bedtime.

"Definitely turn those screens off 30-60 minutes before bedtime," she said.

Kelly also suggests creating school-life balance. Kids can get overwhelmed so be wary of over-scheduling. She recommends limiting yourself to two weekly commitments.

Kelly encourages parents to plan some downtime.

"Our developing brains actually require it. In that downtime, our brains decide which neuronal pathways to strengthen and which ones to let go away. So, playtime and downtime actually is really important," she said.

Kelly expressed the importance of connecting with your kids; be open and honest with them, especially if things start changing.

TPS parents seem to have the right idea.

"Yet again, take it on as it comes. Gotta get the kids' education," Basiger said.