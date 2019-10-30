PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four-year-old Billy Mitchell is looking forward to dressing up as Batman for trick or treating. His dad, Todd Mitchell is not as excited.

"Couldn't get a worse forecast," he lamented.

Mitchell will be among parents stuck grinning and bearing it as their kids happily hop from house to house, building up their candy stash.

Mitchell said the nasty weather expected will result in a shorter trip around the neighborhood.

"Probably just doing less. Going out less," he said.

Staff at Mercy Health's Village Square Pediatrics got in on the Halloween fun Wednesday showing off their costumes in the office.

Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Jodi Lehr said it's important to keep those kiddos healthy trick-or-treating in the cold, wind and rain.

"Lots of layers underneath their clothing so they're not cold. You can even put coats under there. Hats, gloves. If it's going to be rainy you can even consider putting a poncho on top of their Halloween costume," Lehr said.

Lehr said to make sure your kids are staying warm by sliding your hand down the back of their coat. If their back feels cold, definitely get inside.

"I think it's really important for parents to just kind of reevaluate every 15 minutes. How they're feeling. How cold everybody is. How the wind is going. How wet everybody is," Lehr said.

Lehr said it's also important to prevent tripping and falling. Those types of injuries are most common after Halloween. She advised to make sure they're wearing good, fitted shoes and that their costumes aren't too long.

She said kids should also be well lit with glow sticks or reflective clothes. Carrying a flashlight helps, too.

She also encouraged parents to check their kids' Halloween candy before they dig in.

"You shouldn't eat anything that's home-baked. You should always make sure that it's in a wrapper, the wrapper is intact before the child is allowed to eat it," Lehr said.

She said Halloween also results in burn injuries. According to her, jack-o-lanterns with candles inside can start a fire with a costume. She recommended using glow sticks or fake lights inside pumpkins instead.

Lehr also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about not approaching vehicles to get candy and only go to a house with parent supervision.

If you have a dog, also keep it on a leash and remind kids to ask permission before petting.

