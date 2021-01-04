How to help Toledoans displaced by the Cresthaven apartment fire

The building in south Toledo is a total loss after Wednesday's fire and 25-30 people are without homes. Church of the Cross is not taking in items for the displaced.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday's devastating fire has left 25-30 people without a home and many people are seeking ways they can help after hearing about the fast-moving fire that destroyed the Cresthaven Apartments.

Right now, the Red Cross is providing immediate financial assistance to 12 families who were forced from their homes and is accepting donations to help these and future victims of disasters locally.

While no shelter has opened, Red Cross caseworkers met with residents at the Church of the Cross at 1750 Eastgate Road on Wednesday night to assess their needs and begin the process of providing assistance. The residents are able to use the assistance provided by the Red Cross for temporary lodging, food, clothing or other needs.

Residents are being encouraged to work with their insurance companies and apartment management for longer-term lodging solutions.

"We appreciate the generosity of Toledo residents reaching out to help those affected by the fire, but the Red Cross is not collecting donations of material goods for the residents," said Red Cross spokesman Jim McIntyre. "Financial donations to disaster relief will help people affected by disasters like the Cresthaven Apartment fire and others where Red Cross assistance is needed."

To donate to the Red Cross, you can:

Visit the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross website here: https://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/northern-ohio/ways-to-donate.html

Call 1-800-RED CROSS

Text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

When reached Thursday, representatives with the Church of the Cross said they are not collecting anything specifically for the displaced Cresthaven residents and are directing people to the Red Cross to give monetary donations.

The church does have a clothing and food drive, but that is the church's own charitable endeavor and is not related to the fire victims.

Close to three dozen people walked into the church throughout the night on Wednesday. Many were still in shock by the events of the day.

"It started on one end of the building and took over the entire building," resident John Robinson said.

The two-alarm fire ripped through Cresthaven apartments quicker than people could react, leaving residents in disbelief.