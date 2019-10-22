It's almost time for your children to celebrate Halloween with the wonderful tradition of trick-or-treating.

However, not every home in the neighborhood giving out candy may be a place parents want their kids to go.

According to OffenderWatch, a website that teams up with law enforcement to closely monitor the sex offender population in America, about 80% of homes in America have a registered sex offender living within one mile of their address.

Many of these sex offenders are convicted of crimes against minors.

Before trick-or-treating this season, sheriff’s offices and police departments advise parents to check their local sex offender registry.

Here is how you can do so.

Tips for Finding and Understanding The Sex Offender Registry

Use a sex offender registry published by law enforcement. Not all registries are created equal: There are many third-party websites that publish outdated sex offender data, claiming its accuracy. Parents and guardians should only trust data provided through local law enforcement. Find Ohio's registry here .

Use the map/geographical feature to find offenders in your area. While viewing your county or city’s sex offender registry, input your home address or the address where you’ll be trick-or-treating to view a map of offenders in that area. Print out the map with addresses to take with you.

Understand the difference between offender risk level and tiers in your state. Every state identifies sex offenders differently, segmenting offenses with risk levels and tiers. Visit the Ohio state website to find a list of offenses, risk levels and descriptions.