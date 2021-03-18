How much did my community receive in COVID relief funding?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Billions of dollars are being divided up throughout Ohio following the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relif bill passed by Congress last week.
All cities, towns and villages receive money, as do all 88 counties. How much is generally determined by population.
Cleveland will see the most money with $500 million coming their way. Eleven incorporated villages with 75 or fewer residents will receive $10,000 each.
Here's how money will be distributed throughout northwest Ohio:
Counties
Lucas - $83,080,000
Wood - $25,370,000
Fulton - $8,170,000
Henry - $5,240,000
Ottawa - $7,860,000
Sandusky - $11,350,000
Williams - $7,120,000
Defiance - $7,390,000
Paulding - $3,620,000
Putnam - $6,570,000
Hancock - $14,700,000
Seneca - $10,700,000
Cities
Toledo - $188,710,000
Sylvania - $3,790,000
Perrysburg - $4,240,000
Maumee - $2,680,000
Holland - $320,000
Oregon - $3,930,000
Bowling Green - $7,620,000
Wauseon - $1,450,000
Napoleon - $1,610,000
Port Clinton - $1,210,000
Fremont - $3,120,000
Bryan - $1,610,000
Defiance - $3,260,000
Paulding - $670,000
Ottawa - $850,000
Findlay - $8,080,000
Tiffin - $3,450,000