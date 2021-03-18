How much did my community receive in COVID relief funding?

All counties, cities, towns and villages in Ohio received money from the federal government.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Billions of dollars are being divided up throughout Ohio following the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relif bill passed by Congress last week.

All cities, towns and villages receive money, as do all 88 counties. How much is generally determined by population.

Cleveland will see the most money with $500 million coming their way. Eleven incorporated villages with 75 or fewer residents will receive $10,000 each.

Here's how money will be distributed throughout northwest Ohio:

Counties

Lucas - $83,080,000

Wood - $25,370,000

Fulton - $8,170,000

Henry - $5,240,000

Ottawa - $7,860,000

Sandusky - $11,350,000

Williams - $7,120,000

Defiance - $7,390,000

Paulding - $3,620,000

Putnam - $6,570,000

Hancock - $14,700,000

Seneca - $10,700,000

Cities

Toledo - $188,710,000

Sylvania - $3,790,000

Perrysburg - $4,240,000

Maumee - $2,680,000

Holland - $320,000

Oregon - $3,930,000

Bowling Green - $7,620,000

Wauseon - $1,450,000

Napoleon - $1,610,000

Port Clinton - $1,210,000

Fremont - $3,120,000

Bryan - $1,610,000

Defiance - $3,260,000

Paulding - $670,000

Ottawa - $850,000

Findlay - $8,080,000