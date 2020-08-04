SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Sandusky County Public Health announced Wednesday that a patient hospitalized for a positive case of COVID-19 has died.

The health department says the patient was a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and who acquired the virus through an unknown source.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient who died,” said County Health Commissioner Bethany Brown. “We also extend our sympathies to the other Ohioans battling this illness and the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

As of April 8, health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Sandusky County.

The case was originally reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Sandusky County when it was first identified.

No identifiable information will be released about the patient to respect his privacy, the health department said.

“My staff have been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since we first learned about it. We are reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of this disease,” said Brown.

The health department says maintaining six feel of social distancing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

RELATED: Sandusky Co. reports 5th case of COVID-19

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus