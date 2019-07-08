TOLEDO, Ohio — It takes many people to save a life after someone is injured in a mass shooting. From paramedics to doctors and nurses, every hand will likely have to be on deck to deal with such tragedy.

Since Toledo Hospital is a Level One Trauma Center, they always have at least one trauma surgeon in the house at all times, as well as one on-call.

Dr. Stephen Stanek is one of these trauma surgeons, who’s dealt with gunshot wounds before.

“We see a lot more damage with small caliber bullets because they tend to ricochet off bones, pelvis, other organs, so they can hit multiple organs with one bullet,” Stanek said.

Stanek said although higher caliber bullets tend to go straight through the body and out, these can shatter bones and send fragments into other organs. According to him, the most severe trauma to the body occurs if the bullet hits zone one, meaning somewhere in the torso leading to emergency surgery.

“Usually that starts off with a massive amount of blood and everyone's heart rate goes up in the room, but we have to get control of that,”

Once doctors get the bleeding under control and stabilize breathing, repairs can begin.

“We start exploring each individual injury and start focusing on each individual injury at a time. Starting at the most devastating,” said Stanek.

To prepare for an extreme loss of blood, which is typical with severe gunshot wounds, ProMedica keeps blood on standby and ready to administer.

“Once you lose your full blood supply or volume in blood, you tend to be coagulopathic which means you bleed from everywhere, so a small incision in the skin where someone would normally form a clot,they normally don't do that,” Stanek said.

Since ProMedica is a Level One Trauma Center, Stanek says they have lots of resources. He said he and the other doctors at ProMedica are prepared for a mass-casualty event, such as those that have recently happened in Dayton and El Paso. The medical staff at Toledo Hospital are constantly training.

“We do practice for mass casualty events like that, we already have a game plan in place. Here at Toledo, we do have two trauma surgeons on all the time. One always in house,”

Just in case a mass shooting hits close to home.