How do school districts decide on staying open or closing with winter weather? Maumee superintendent explains

Maumee City Schools superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer says he's up bright and early with his team to check the conditions and see if it's safe for students and staff.

MAUMEE, Ohio — When a winter weather storm makes it way through the area, school districts have to decide whether to stay open or close.

Snow began to fall Thursday night around 6 p.m. and quickly covered roadways.

Maumee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer says it's always a challenge monitoring the forecast and making that call. He say he'll be up early Friday morning around 5 a.m. with his team to start looking at the roads and sidewalks.

This involves some communication with the city and other entities, but for the most part Cramer says the decision is made based on the reports he gets from his transportation manager and plow crews.

He added with the year they've had with the pandemic, it's nice to be making a normal decision like deciding whether to open or close with snow. But it's an important one and one that needs to be looked at for all the students in the district.

"We have students out on job placement. We have students that need to travel to Penta Career Center," he said. "So all those are factors when we are making that decision as well the condition of our sidewalks, because in Maumee on any given day, we have several hundred students that are using those sidewalks to hopefully safely travel to and from school. So we really need to check the conditions for everyone."

Dr. Cramer also stressed that each district has its own geographical challenges to look at when making the decision.

"We are three miles-by-three miles so it's relatively a short process for us to check our roads and make a decision," he said, "where other districts have a lot of outlying or rural conditions where they might have blowing and drifting snow, so every superintendent I can assure you is out there doing their best to make the decision that they feel is in the best interest of their school district."

Now with virtual learning, many students and parents have asked if snow days are a thing of the past.

But Dr. Cramer, who's district has been back to five days a week in-person learning, said that his district will continue to honor snow days as just that.