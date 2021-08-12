How clean are hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic?

As travel ramps back up for Americans, AAA is making sure hotels are following proper protocols to keep their guests safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Travel is ramping back up after a year of quarantine and cleanliness is on the forefront of everyone's mind.

AAA launched a program to make sure your family is staying in a clean hotel room when you travel.

The "Inspected Clean" program makes sure hotels are following the proper protocols to keep guests safe during their stay.

According to AAA research, 76% of consumers surveyed said they would be disappointed if a third-party inspection did not evaluate whether high-touch areas in a hotel are sanitized.

AAA inspectors will measure 8 surfaces in randomly-selected guest rooms and bathrooms during each inspection. Each property must meet AAA's acceptable surface testing pass rate of 75% or more.

Hotels that meet AAA's new criteria for cleanliness conditions and a new surface cleanliness test will be recognized as Inspected Clean in addition to its AAA Diamond designation.