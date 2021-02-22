Hoverboard launched to rescue person from small island in Maumee Bay

Ice conditions are unstable due to rising temperatures.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was rescued Monday from a small island in the mouth of the Ottawa River.

The individual became stranded on Indian Island in Maumee Bay after ice broke apart in several areas from rising and lowering water levels and shifting winds. The Washington Township Fire Department launched a hovercraft to make the rescue.

The fire department also warns against venturing onto ice. Warmer temperatures lead to unpredictable and unstable ice conditions.