Lucas Metropolitan Housing committed to safe and secure living at public housing complexes

TOLEDO, Ohio — A recent string of shootings and violence at Weiler Homes in east Toledo, has raised concerns over security and safety for people living in the area.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed by police who were responding to a domestic violence incident.

The president of Lucas Metropolitan Housing says making sure residents in public housing like Weiler Homes are comfortable and safe in their own neighborhoods is a top priority of the housing authority.

"Public safety doesn't belong only to Toledo Police Department. Public Safety pertains to everybody; all of us," said Joaquin Cintron Vega, President and CEO of LMH.

The housing authority says that in addition to their own security officers, they work hand-in-hand with police officers and sheriff's deputies to secure the area.

Still, some residents say it's just not enough.

"It's a rough area. It's a rough area for sure, but do I think it will stop any time soon? No, will I stay with my guard up? Most definitely!" said a resident at Weiler Homes who wanted to remain anonymous.

Aside from working with TPD and the Lucas County Sheriffs Office, LMH is also hoping to strengthen the bond between security officers and the police, and members of the community, especially the youth.

"To ensure that they can have a better connection with those security officers, with the Toledo Police Department. So the youth can see those resources. They're putting their services as a friendly face," said Cintron Vega.