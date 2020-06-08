Judge agrees to delay court appearance for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

The hearing is delayed as Householder searches for a new attorney.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge has agreed to delay Thursday’s court appearance for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder so that Householder can find a new attorney.

Householder’s current attorneys, David Thomas and Kathryn S. Wallrabenstein, have asked to withdraw as Householder’s attorneys citing a conflict of interest, according to court records.

In an order issued Thursday morning, federal judge Tim Black ruled that Householder’s arraignment could be delayed by two weeks so that he can find a new lawyer.

The arraignments for Householder’s co-defendants – Juan Cespedes, Neil Clark, Jeff Longstreth and Matt Borges – are expected to be held Thursday, the judge wrote in his order.

All five men were indicted last week in what federal prosecutors described as a $60 million bribery scheme the enriched the men and helped secure the passage of House Bill 6 – a 2019 bill that provided a billion dollar bailout to two nuclear power plants operated now by Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy.

The FBI said the men used a dark money charitable group, Generation Now, and other pass-through organizations to line their own pockets, to help secure Householder as speaker and help other state lawmakers as part of a scheme to ensure that HB 6 passed the legislature and became law.

FirstEnergy’s CEO Chuck Jones told investors during a call last month that his company acted appropriately but is cooperating with investigators. He did acknowledge that $15 million of the $60 million referenced in the criminal complaint filed by the FBI.