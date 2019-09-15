TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a house in south Toledo Saturday evening around 10 p.m. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames.

The incident is taking place in the 400 block of Baden Street.

The cause of the fire seems suspicious, according to officials on the scene.

No one was injured, according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

The house was vacant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

