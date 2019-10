TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are fighting a large fire that broke out on Amber Court in north Toledo.

This is in the area of Central and Cherry.

Currently, the house is fully engulfed in flames and the roof has caved in.

Amber Court is closed for now, but no major roads are impacted.

WTOL has crews on the scene, working to bring you the latest.

