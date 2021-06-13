Sunday morning house fire in Washington Township

Residents were evacuated and two cats escaped the fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to the Lake Township Fire Department, the crew responded to a house fire in Washington Township. The cruiser arrived to 101 Cedar Court at 4:50 a.m.

Residents of the home were evacuated as well as their two pet cats. There are no known injuries from the fire.

The incident is being classified as a structure fire with moderate damage to the home. The Lake Township Fire Department found the cause to be a laundry fire.