Arson investigators looking into weekend house fire in east Toledo

Fire crews are investigating after flames broke out at a home in east Toledo Saturday.

Toledo police officers were dispatched to an unoccupied home on Neise Ave. just before midnight. When they arrived, both flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were able to reduce the fire to a smolder, with no visible flames that night.

The incident is being examined by arson investigators.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.