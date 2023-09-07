TFRD on scene of central Toledo house fire Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Thursday morning, after flames broke out in an incident that is still under investigation.

Authorities responded to a house in the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. TFRD officials on scene told WTOL 11 the structure was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.