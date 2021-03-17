House engulfed in flames on Norwood near Upton Wednesday morning

Upton Avenue is closed. Neighbors say this house has been vacant for at least a couple of months and no injuries were reported in the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue near Upton Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The house in central Toledo appeared to be totally engulfed in flames.

TFRD personnel said the call came in around 3:15 a.m. from next-door neighbors. Neighbors say this house has been vacant for at least a couple of months.

There were no injuries and firefighters are not sure yet what started the fire. Firefighters have only been able to fight the fire from the outside.

Upton Avenue is closed in the area at the time of the fire.