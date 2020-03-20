To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we have all been told to stay inside to protect ourselves. But what about nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers trying to protect us?

"Masks are a problem, there's no testing protocol for employees. They have removed the masks from the floors," one nurse said.

Right now, personal protective equipment, like masks, are in short supply. Nurses from area hospitals said that in some cases, they are being asked not to use masks or gowns in order to preserve them, even when patients exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

"So essentially we are preserving equipment, but at what expense," another nurse said.

Doctors are doing what they can to keep staff protected and realize the resources are becoming more scarce every day.

"Conservation of personal protective equipment is something for us that's top (of the) agenda right now," ProMedica E.R. physician Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

A big reason masks are so important is because of the way coronvarius spreads. If a patient coughs and gets even a small droplet of spit on someone who is treating them, they are at risk to contract the virus.

Dr. Kaminski said that ProMedica leaders recognize this concern and are looking at other ways to protect their staff.

"You know at this moment in time, we haven't had a good supply. But as we look, we recognize there may be greater needs. So, we're looking at virtually every alternative we have out there," Kaminski said.

