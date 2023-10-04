Horse killed in Monroe County hit-and-run Tuesday night

The driver of a white Toyota hit a horse and rider along North Telegraph Road, killing the animal and injuring the rider, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are searching for the driver of a white Toyota that hit and killed a horse along North Telegraph Road in Monroe County Tuesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that at about 11:30 p.m. an 18-year-old Monroe County resident, whom the sheriff's office did not name, was riding a horse north along the road near I-275 in Ash Township when the horse and rider were struck by the vehicle.

The rider was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries the sheriff's office described as non-life-threatening.

The horse was killed, the sheriff's report said.

The driver of the white Toyota fled the scene, according to the report.

The sheriff's office is searching for the vehicle, which likely sustained some damage, authorities said. The vehicle's right side-view mirror was left at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

The crash is under investigation by Deputy Sam Pitzen of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7560.

