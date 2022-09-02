Horizon Science Academy-Springfield closes Friday due to lack of substitutes

With five teachers out sick and no replacements, school representatives said they "thought it best to use a calamity day" than double up on classrooms.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Normally, the Horizon Science Academy-Springfield on South Reynolds Road would be bustling with students on a Friday. But the classrooms were empty on Sept. 2.

In a statement, the public charter school said they were unable to sufficiently absorb the 5 staff call-offs, and chose to use a calamity day instead of doubling up classrooms.

School representatives said they notified parents and staff early Friday morning with emails and texts, but some didn't get the memo. The school also posted the notice on its Facebook page at 3:31 p.m. on Thursday.

One person commented on the post that parents were not directly contacted and the parking lot was full of angry parents.

It's a frustrating situation for parents and staff alike. But with a nationwide teacher and substitute shortage, the school was unable to find enough staff to account for the call-offs.

"It's a national crisis right now. The number of teachers right now going into the profession has dramatically decreased," Lori Reffert, the senior director of talent acquisition and management at Toledo Public Schools, said.

Reffert said it's an unprecedented issue that is affecting almost every school across the country. While there are multiple factors at play, she said the increasing pressure put on teachers is a major one.

"They feel the stress from home, they feel the stress from the community, they feel the stress from just the narrative that's out there, and it's not good for them, nor is it good for our students," she said.

The issue is so severe on a national scale, the White House is partnering with several job search firms to help school districts recruit and hire more teachers.

But for now, BGSU's Dean of Education, Dawn Shinew, said the shortage is dire for the profession.

"I had email messages this summer, one of them from a superintendent looking for a second-grade teacher," she said. "There was a time when there would have been hundreds of applications for a second-grade teacher."