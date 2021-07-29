Hope Toledo partners with area providers to offer Pre-K programming

This partnership is a one-of-a-kind early childhood education program in the area. Leaders believe something like this is needed to help kids get a strong education.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This September, there's a new opportunity for Toledo families to enroll their children in preschool. It's a partnership that's the first of its kind, with the goal of getting your kids ready for kindergarten.

"We know a strong start for our children is critically important for their future success" president of Hope Toledo John C. Jones said.

Hope Toledo and nine area preschool providers launched their first-ever early childhood education program.

Leaders believe something like this is needed to help kids get a strong start to education.

"It really creates for our families the kind of educational first step and strong start, so they can get their kids off to that start and make sure they're ready for kindergarten. That's what our goal is," Jones said.

Jones says this program is Hope Toledo's way of making sure children are able to get a high-quality education at every stage of their life, starting with Pre-K.

This partnership with Hope Toledo and the nine providers allows them to offer Pre-K education to 200 four-year-olds in the Toledo area.

"That just brings what we went to school for and what we studied for to life. This is our passion, this is our goal, this is what we wanted to do. To know we're going to be able to reach more children now and give them that head start is just amazing," said preschool teacher and Administrator for Learning Ladder Tekia Long.

The Pre-K partnership has been two years in the making and it now allows for childcare providers to offer more seats.

Which, in turn, gives more kids the opportunity to excel in their first years of school.

"I always believe that it starts young. Getting them into the centers, getting them to socialize, grow motor, fine motor [skills]. But the social development with other children is really important and comes a long way to get them ready for kindergarten," Learning Ladder Childcare 2 Administrator Marivell Torres said.

Jones says eventually the goal is to get this program offered across the entire city of Toledo.