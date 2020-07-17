Skydiving, pyrotechnics 'Freedom Tour' will benefit Officer Dia's family

Here's how you can get tickets!

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Toledo area community has all come together to show their support for Officer Anthony Dia's family after Officer Dia was killed in the line of duty on July 4.

Another event you can attend to support the Dia family is "The Freedom Tour" at the Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee on August 15.

The Freedom Tour is described by event officials as a drive-in live event with skydiving demonstrations, a pyrotechnic special effect show, music and food.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. with a Flag Dive and opener. The skydiving demonstration will be put on by Team Fastrax, and live music form national recording artist Pete Schlegel will be featured.

The event will be tailgate style with social distancing rules to be followed. Masks are also required.

You will be able to drive in and park in the space you get; you will not be able to reserve parking spaces for you or your friends due to limited spaces.

Groups of more than ten walking around the parking lot or going to the food trucks is prohibited, as well as playing cornhole, football or frisbee. Pets and smoking are also not allowed at the event.

It is also asked that no one bring campers, RVs, tents or anything taller than 8', including umbrellas, due to the visual nature of the show.

You are allowed to bring chairs and blankets as many locations are fields, grass, dirt or gravel parking lots. You will have about an 8'x8'x8' space behind your vehicle.

Tickets are available for sale online only; no tickets will be sold at the entrance due to recommended COVID-19 guidelines. After you purchase your ticket, a QR code will be emailed to you - have your code ready when you come to the event.

Tickets are $35 per car, $50 per SUV and truck and $250 for VIP tickets. If you can't drive or get a ride home, Staybridge Suites Fallen Timbers is offering a special rate of $94 for a room if you mention the Officer Dia Freedom Tour.

Ticket prices will increase one week prior to the event. After August 7, tickets are $45 per car and $60 per SUV.

Proceeds will benefit the Project iAm Foundation and fallen heron Officer Dia's family. All sales are final, no refunds, even if the event is canceled due to inclement weather. The event can be canceled up until August 8.

Ticket purchases will be donated to the Dia family in the event of a cancellation.