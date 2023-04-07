Honoring Anthony Dia: Family, community mark three years since officer's death in line of duty

Dia died exactly three years ago on July 4 after being shot responding to a call at the Home Depot on Alexis Road. His memorial is held in the store's parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Toledo police officer Anthony Dia's legacy lives on through the annual memorial hosted by his family.

Dia died exactly three years ago in the line of duty on July 4 after being shot responding to a call at the Home Depot on Alexis Road. His memorial is held in the same location.

Dia's family said they know how much this memorial means to the community, including one man who was there the night of the TPD officer's death.

Marrion Jennings has returned to the Home Depot on Alexis Road every July 4 since the night Dia died.

"I don't know, it's just crazy. It still affects me today," Jennings said.

"I went up and I was like, 'hey, are you all right?' And [Dia] was like, 'no, I got shot,'" Jennings said of the moments after the shooting. "I turned around, screamed and called the ambulance."

Jenning's presence at the yearly memorial held by Dia's family is one way he copes with the trauma of that night's events. Dia's mother, Gina Long, said his presence is sign that the community still cares.

"He was with my son on that dreadful night, and everyone shows up," she said. "That's all you have to do is show up and it means a lot to me."

They handed out 118 hot dogs and 118 cups of lemonade in honor of Dia's unit number, 118.

Dia's family also collected donations for the causes he loved. His father, Tony Dia, said they enjoy giving back to a community that has shown them support through their grief.

"It makes us proud just to see everything that Home Depot has done and continues doing and the community showing up and not forgetting Anthony," Tony said.

Tony said the family wants to continue honoring Dia and doesn't want the community he served to forget him.

Jennings said he will always remember Dia, and he will be back at the Home Depot next year.

"Just coming here, you feel the love," Jennings said. "That's what it's supposed to be about, family, love and respect of humanity."