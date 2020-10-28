Home Depot invites community for unveiling of Officer Anthony Dia memorial

The event is Thursday at 3 p.m. The Home Depot store on West Alexis, along with corporate, have decided to create a permanent memorial according to a Facebook post.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

Officer Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4 in the store's parking lot.

Since then, members of the community, from law enforcement to civilians, have visited the area in his memory.

"That spot continued to grow and grow. It's a special place for all of us, but holds a much deeper and more meaningful reflection site, for the Dia and Long families. The Home Depot knew this and with the help of corporate, decided to create a permanent memorial," said the host of the event, Jen Haefner Assaad.