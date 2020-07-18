Former coworkers, family hold cookout fundraiser in honor of Officer Anthony Dia

Toledo community continues to show support for Officer Anthony Dia. Two weeks following his death, family and former coworkers honor his life by holding a cookout.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Support still rolling in for Officer Anthony Dia, who was shot and killing in the line of duty.

Two weeks after his death, former coworkers and family came together to hold a cookout and fundraiser to remember his life and sacrifice.

Along with food, they had yard signs, t-shirts, bracelets and other ways to show support for the fallen officer.

"We just want to keep his memory up high, high spirits. And bring everyone together, no matter who they are or what their background is," said co-organizer, Charles Scheib.

Scheib, who is also Anthony Dia's cousin, is continuing to hold events and fundraisers to help Dia's legacy and memory live on.

"Knowing that everyone is getting together to support them. That was Anthony's wishes," said Ryan Sedlock, who showed up to support the family. "Make sure we support his kids and make sure they get a good education. I think that's what we'll continue to do and we'll make his wishes known."