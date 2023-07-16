Punishers Motorcycle Club holds final Anthony Dia memorial ride

Around 100 bikes cruised Toledo streets on Sunday to honor fallen Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the past three years – the local Punishers Motorcycle Club chapter has hosted a motorcycle cruise to honor fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia.

Around one hundred motorcycles cruised through Lucas County – to pay respects to Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.

The club says this year’s will be the farewell ride as it will be the last ride the Punishers will host for the cause.

Dia was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a call at the Home Depot in west Toledo.

Stalker was shot and killed less than a year later while police were responding to a standoff with a man in at Rosary Cathedral in the Old West End.

The Black Swamp Punishers LE MC started their ride by visiting the cemetery where Dia and Stalker are interred to pay their respects. They made their second to last stop at the memorial for Officer Dia in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Alexis Rd. before finishing up their ride at the American Legion Post 587.

The ride also went through Maumee, Rossford, over the High-Level Bridge.

"It's a good cause to show the community that, and to show these families that most of the community still stands behind these officers,” said Punishers VP, Ice McCrum. “I know a lot of officers have that mindset that it's the community against them. And when you do events like this, it really shows that the community is really here to back us up 100%"

The ride concluded with a social gathering, raffles, and a hog roast.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Anthony Dia Memorial Scholarship Fund.