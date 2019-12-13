TOLEDO, Ohio — People who live in east Toledo say their homes have been hit in a string of recent break-ins. Police are trying to determine if the same person is responsible.

Home surveillance cameras weren't enough to stop a thief from forcing his way into a house on Bond Street. The person throws a rock through a back door to get inside and steals jewelry and electronics while no one was home.

Eric Estrada lives at the home where the break-in occurred on December 10. He's convinced the same person also attempted to break-in two days after Thanksgiving.

Estrada said he heard a noise at a back door. When he went to investigate the noise, he saw a flash light and then opened the door as the suspect ran away.

According to the Toledo Police Department's online crime map, at least eight homes have recently been burglarized in east Toledo. Some of the burglaries have taken place on Pool, Remington, Felt and McKinnley.

"Obviously, it's someone around the neighborhood watching," said Estrada who turned his surveillance videos over to Toledo Police in hopes someone will recognize the person in the video.

"I know someone has to know who this is even though the picture isn't very clear. I think that all of us in the neighborhood need to be more active when things like this are going on."

RELATED: 19-year-old shot twice in east Toledo

RELATED: 16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in head in east Toledo