TOLEDO, Ohio — A man and his pets are safe following a house fire in south Toledo Saturday afternoon.

This happened on the 600 block of Durango.

The homeowner, Joe Schinavar, said he had gone to lunch, and when he returned, flames were shooting out of the back of the building.

Schinavar said he ran in to grab his two dogs and his cat and managed to get all of them out safely.

He said that he had only been living there for about a year along with his girlfriend and three pets.

No one was injured in the incident, but extensive damage was done to the back of the home.

This story is developing.